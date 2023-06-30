Driver Charged in Fatal Crash near Castlegar
A charge has been laid against one of the driver's involved in a fatal collision a year ago near Castlegar.
RCMP say a Purolator cube van side swiped a transit bus on Hwy 3-A, killing a 19-year-old student from Quebec.
She was part of an English Immersion program at Selkirk College.
The young woman was sitting near a window on the transit bus where the collision occurred.
Classmates on the bus attempted life-saving first aid as she was critically injured in the crash.
She was on life-support after being transferred to Kelowna General Hospital from Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail, but succumbed to her injuries.
The 15 other students and staff were assessed and released from Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson the evening of the mishap.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash on the afternoon of June 30, 2022, while the RCMP began its investigation.
The man accused of driving without due care and attention appears in court Aug 23.
