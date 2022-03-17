Drug Bust, Fleeing Man and 911 Calls Dominate Trail Police Blotter

Trail RCMP said prank 911 calls from the pay phone at the Trail Memorial Centre are happening far too often.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicetowich also stated they have become a waste of police time.

“An officer has to response with priority, top priority when it’s a 911 call just in case something is happening like a serious emergency and that’s a reality in today’s world,” he said, noting there is danger for the public and officers.

“They’re usually rushing to the scene of the 911 call which puts them at risk for sometimes driving fast with lights and sirens and the public at risk,” said Wicentowich.

RCMP are hoping a call made by young kids from the phone last Sunday will be the last from one of the few pay phones still operating in the city.

“We anticipate it being removed within a week,” according to the Detachment commander who noted kids are the most frequent violators.

“Almost every single week or month we get a prank 911 call from there and it’s usually we suspect young kids hanging out in small groups,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old Greenwood man could be charged with trafficking after drugs suspected to be cocaine and heroin as well as close to 4-thousand dollars cash was discovered in his car.

Trail RCMP reported he was pulled over for making an illegal left turn and the subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the cash and what police believe to be 26 grams of cocaine and seven grams of heroin.

In another case from last week, a 34-year-old Trail man taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital for injuries suffered while in jail allegedly tried to escape while being treated.

RCMP indicated the suspect was caught trying to run away from the hospital.

Police also said he was originally arrested for allegedly violating bail.