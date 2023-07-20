Drug Use Dominates Discussion at Firehall and Trail City Council

The drug overdose situation in the Kootenays continues to worsen.

The provincial coroner reports there were six fatal overdoses in the Kootenay-Boundary in June, bringing the total for the first six months of the year to 19.

The record of 30 was set in 2022.

The reports states there have been four deaths this year in Nelson, two in Trail, and one each in Castlegar and Grand Forks.

The coroner’s report said one of the 10 fatalities this year in the East Kootenay took place in Creston. There were two across that region in June.

Meanwhile Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters have been responding to an average of about five overdoses a day over the past month.

Chief Dan Derby says it was extremely busy from mid-to-late June.

“Between June 19 and June 29, a ten day period, we responded to 54 overdose responses in the area, many of those responses had multiple patients,” he told Bounce News, adding that it’s a sign the most vulnerable aren’t getting the help they need.

“It shows the impact of the drug situation and the resources that are needed to support the vulnerable populations in our communities,” stated Derby.

“We continue to do our part in response to these incidents, but from a harm reduction perspective it’s challenging with the limited resources available to those who need them,” Derby explained.

The issues of drug use and the state of the city’s downtown dominated discussion during Monday’s Trail City Council meeting.

Opinions from the many residents ranged from shutting down or holding a referendum on the future of the temporary homeless shelter, expanding services for the homeless and incarceration.

Mayor Colleen Jones told the many on hand who are at their wits end over the situation, the city is as well.

“Every chance we get we are talking to the M-L-A or talking to the province,” she said.

“We had every ministry in our community, in the last two months,” she added.

“They walked the streets with us, they went down the alley, they’ve gone over to the stairs, they’ve gone where you guys are talking about, I’ve showed them, we’ve showed them, everything we can to to show them what’s happening in our community,” said Jones, who added that the city will continue to lobby Victoria.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to do anything to bring our issue to the forefront, we’re there, we’re trying to do it,” Jones stated.

The Mayor also told the crowd the city is bringing back the Community Safety Task Force.