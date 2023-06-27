Drug use in Public Places Banned in Grand Forks

Grand Forks City Council has approved a ban on drug use in some public areas.

They include schools. playgrounds, community facilities and outdoor events.

Mayor Everett Baker feels it strikes the right balance.

“At this point I think it will serve the need that we have at this point in time, and compared to other municipalities, I think we have been fair and equitable here,” Baker stated at Monday’s council meeting.

The province asked the city to hold off on approving the bylaw because its revised policy is expected to be released in the fall.

However, Councillor Rod Zielinski said the city shouldn’t wait.

“We have a bylaw I believe protects our citizens, clarifies the issue and if there are any changes in the future we will address those changes, but right now we have something in front of us that works for our citizens and we are willing to take that forward,” he commented.

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn said Interior Health was concerned enforcement of the bylaw would prevent users from getting access to the services they need.

He told council the since the bylaw doesn’t call for a city-wide prohibition, that those concerns have been addressed.

“The intent is not to restrict access of individuals to services within the community, whether the services are coming to them or they are going to that service,” he explained.

The idea of the bylaw is to ask people to stop if their drug use is affecting others in public places.

It allows the RCMP to intervene against repeat offenders.

Meanwhile, Grand Forks City Council has approved a development permit for a McDonalds restaurant in the west end of the city at 7707-27th St.