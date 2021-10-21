EcoSociety Executive Director Named 2022 Emerging Leader

(Image provided by Canada's Clean50 Award Program)

The Executive Director for the West Kootenay EcoSociety is receiving a 2022 Emerging Leader Award from Clean-50.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom heard from Montana Burgess earlier this week:

“The thing I’m most proud of, which maybe isn’t exactly what this award is for, but I’m really proud of the teams I’ve built over the years, I’m really proud of the relationship of folks I’ve brought together from across the community and beyond our community toward the renewable energy transition.”

“I think a couple of the pieces specifically about this award is our work on the 100% Renewable Energy Campaign locally where so far 11 municipalities and the one Regional District have made the commitment to transition towards 100% renewable energy across community energy use…. Last year at the end of December we released the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan (and) we supported nine of those municipalities to develop what does the transition look like there and how do they achieve that.” adds Burgess.

“It’s just very humbling to be a part of this group…. There is [sic] very smart, innovative (and) thoughtful people on that list. So to me it just feels like such a huge honor to be among so many people that I can now call my peers.”

Some other efforts leading to her nomination include the Society's Farms to Friends Program and educational outreach for locals that aren't so climate-privy. Burgess explains that the Deep Engagement Project focuses on educating people that don't often think about clean energy:

“We’re working on having conversations with people about climate change and the impacts in their lives and really getting out of all the confusing facts and polarizing conversations that we so often have, and instead really hearing about people’s personal experiences and meeting folks where they’re at to find a common-ground.”

The organization lists Burgess’ door and phone canvassing of over 900 people building support for the clean energy transition as one reason for the Clean-50 award.