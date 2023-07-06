Edmonton Man Riding 13,000 km To Buy Bikes for Disabled Kids

He’s riding 13,000 kilometres to inspire others and help the disadvantaged.

Matt Devine has crossed through the Kootenay-Boundary in a quest for others to enjoy the sport.

“The reason why we are doing is to help disabled children enjoy the joy and freedom of getting on a bike,” the 55-year-old told Bounce News.

“It’s a means to everybody who grows up in a normal state, we want to give these kids an opportunity to experience that,” he added.

The Edmonton man says his fitness journey started about 15 years ago with a health scare and his doctor’s warning that he could die in five years if he didn’t change his lifestyle.

Matt accepted the advice and lost about 100 pounds, but found he also had to make a mental change as well.

“I was an obese, drinker, smoker, managed to get my fitness on track, but then started to suffer from mental agrainus I call it, so a lost purpose in life, and I woke up one day and said I have to do something with much more purpose,” Matt explained.

Devine said he wasn’t prepared for the wind, rain and cold temperatures during the early days of his ride through the Maritimes and battled stiff headwinds through Saskatchewan.

The athletic middle-aged cyclist said he faced a different type of challenge in the Kootenay-Boundary, climbing the Kootenay Pass and Bombi Summit on the same day.

“Heat, multiple climbs, long climbs, with steep gradients, I think at one point I saw a nine pop up on my Garmin, a 9% gradient, so that’s big after riding for five to six hours in this heat,” Matt told Bounce News during a rest stop in Castlegar.

Donations are being accepted at rideforchange.ca.

Matt pointed out money is being funneled to local organizations.

“If there is an affiliation or a similar organization in the local area, the money will stay local,” he explained.

“We are using the postal code of the donation to make sure of that,” he explained, noting that there have been cash donations from people he has met during the long and arduous journey.

“We have gotten some amazing road-side donations,” he said.

“Some of the kindest people in rural communities have given us great donations.”

In addition to cash, they’ve offered encouragement and disbelief regarding the massive effort.

“When they hear the number 13,000 kilometres and cycling it in 90 days, that’s the Tour Du France three times, in roughly the same amount of time, so they think I’m crazy,” Devine said with a chuckle.