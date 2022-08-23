Evacuation Alert Lifted for Kaslo Creek South Fork Road

Residents of 14 properties along Kaslo Creek South Fork Road can rest easy.

They are no longer on evacuation alert because of the 2,160 hectare Briggs Creek Wildfire west of Kaslo.

They were told to be ready to leave on short notice when the lighting caused fire, mostly burning in high, steep mountainous terrain erupted on Aug. 1.

Fire fighters have prevented it from spreading down the mountain, securing containment lines and putting out small spot fires they can get to.

The BC Wildfire Service says a crew of 30 remains on the scene and have a helicopter at their disposal.

It was called into service Monday when a spot fire was noticed on the eastern containment line.

It was used to cool the fire and prevent it from spreading toward the Kemp Creek drainage.

Wildfire officials also said the spot fire was located near an avalanche path and surrounded by a natural break in material that could fuel the potential spread of flames.

Smoke from the fire has been visible in Kaslo since the Briggs Creek blaze started.

Smoke from other wildfires has also drifted at times along Kootenay Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard listed about two-dozen fires still active in the West Kootenay-Creston Valley on its Tues. morning map.

The Six Mile Creek fire near Creston continues to be held at 55 hectares.

The 100 hectare Gamble Creek fire east of Salmo is listed as out of control.

The 53 hectare Mount Evans fire southwest of Crawford Bay is also considered out of control, but neither are threatening properties.

Wildfire officials stated earlier this week that the season is expected to last into mid-Sept.