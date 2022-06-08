Evacuation Alert Lifted for Rural Grand Forks
The RDKB has pulled its evacuation alert for ten properties on Beatrice and Division Streets in rural Grand Forks.
Emergency officials said the river level has returned to where it was before last week's rain, but note there is more rain expected in the Boundary this weekend.
The 21 residents living in the low-lying area of Area D were told to be ready to leave on short notice late last week because of a rising river level and heavy rain predicted for last weekend.
RDKB Emergency Centre Manager Mark Stevens said the Boundary only got about half of the expected amount of rain last weekend, the river level decreased and there were no reports of flooding.
The high streamflow advisory issued by the BC River Forecast Centre for the Boundary area including the Kettle and Granby Rivers as well as Boundary Creek has also been lifted.
