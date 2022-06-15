Evacuation Alert Lifted in RDCK, Reactivated in RDKB
The RDCK has lifted its Evacuation Alert for 164 properties in Six Mile around Duhamel Creek, but the RDCK asks residents to stay vigilant.
Concerns over the state of the orphan dike at Duhamel Creek, as well as the potential for surprise storms and increased snowmelt means the alert could be reactivated.
That's what has happened in rural Grand Forks for residents of ten properties on Beatrice and Division Streets. Their alert was lifted by the RDKB a week ago.
In Trail, the boat launch at Gyro Park is closed because of high water and in Creston, Saturday's Kootenay-Lake Gran Fondo cycling event has been postponed until October because of the potential for floods and road damage along the route.
The City of Kelowna has declared a state of emergency after isolated flooding that threatens property along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and Mill Creek.
-
Former Prostitute and Drug Addict Said Selkirk College Saved Her LifeIf not for Selkirk College in Trail, I'd probably be dead. Kelsey Guesford also said her long journey from a self-destructive lifestyle began in 2017, with the decision to enroll in the education upgrading program.
-
KBRH Golf Tournament 2022Friday, July 15th, 2022
-
Community Futures Speaks to New Disaster Planning ToolThe Business Continuity Planning Tool has been tested in group settings for over four years and helps identify hazards, core assets and functions as well as risk mitigation to reduce any negative impacts to business.
-
RDCK Rescinds Duhamel Creek Evacuation AlertWater levels have reportedly dropped and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch Advisory to a High Streamflow Advisory for the entire region.
-
Nelson Crews Respond to Monday Morning Morgan Street BlazeChief Jeff Hebbert tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the property’s primary residence was far back from the roadway and below road-level, so crews made their own attack path over a railing to reach the flame engulfed sauna building.
-
Kaslo Seeks Feedback on Sidewalk Patio PolicyOne consideration heard on May 24th is whether cafe seating is permitted next to buildings, food and beverage areas, or in parking spaces. The Village is also asking if merchant encroachments should be allowed on the sidewalk and whether permits should be required.
-
West Kootenay Under Flood WatchThe West Kootenay's High Streamflow Advisory has been upgraded to a Flood Watch. There is particular concern near the Kaslo River below Kemp Creek, the Slocan River near Crescent Valley as well as their Creston and Nelson-area tributaries.
-
Selkirk College Buys Building in Downtown TrailThe province is paying for a $1,000,000 in upgrades to the Selkirk College building in downtown Trail. President Maggie Matear also called the RDKB's decision to sell them the building for a dollar extremely generous.
-
Flood Watch Advisory Issued for West KootenaysThe RDCK says the region-wide Flood Watch is a step above the High Streamflow Advisory issued Sunday and is due to rising snow melt rates and forecasted rain. A High Streamflow Advisory has also been issued for the Boundary Region including the Granby River, West Kettle and Kettle River.