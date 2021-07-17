Evacuation Orders and Alerts Issued by RDCK
The Regional District of Central Kootenay has evacuated residents in the Edgewood area because of the raging wildfire at Michaud Creek.
The blaze grew to about 450 hectares Friday, threatening structures from Bowman Creek to Johnson Creek on the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake.
The evacuated residences are at 768 Lower Arrow Lake and the Cinnamon Lake Cabins.
Other Edgewood residents remain on Evacuation Alert. They live from Johnson Creek north to Highway 6.
Several other areas are on Evacuation Alert meaning residents may have to leave on short notice.
The 356 hectare Akokli Creek wildfire is getting close to people living in Boswell, Destiny Bay and Sanka. The affected properties are from 10753 Highway 3-A and run south to 13206 Highway 3-A.
Applegrove and Fauquier residents on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake are on Evacuation Alert because of the 230 hectare Octopus Creek wildfire.
The 611 hectare Cultus Creek Wildfire prompted the RDCK to put residents south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek on Evacuation Alert.
They are located on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake.
RCMP Investigating Suspicious Bush Blaze in RosslandA dozen fire fighters from Rossland, Warfield and Trail had the late Saturday night fire under control in about 45 minutes, but warn the consequences could have been much worse.
More Evacuations and Evacuation Alerts Near Kootenay WildfiresRDCK orders Taite Creek area residents out of their homes as Octopus Creek wildfire grows to close to 1,175 hectares. More people near Michaud Creek wildfire told to be ready to leave quickly.
Grand Forks Still a Provincial COVID-19 Hot SpotThere have now been 38 new COVID-19 infections over a two week period in the Grand Forks area. The B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 21 cases last week with Interior Health saying the outbreak started mostly among people under 25 who are not vaccinated.
Sentencing in Five Year Old Fatal Accident Set for SeptemberA man convicted of dangerous driving causing death in Rossland court is due to be sentenced Sept. 13. Myles Parsons was found guilty five months ago, in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Michael McIsaac.
Family Planning Memorial for Slain Trail ManThe younger sister of a 39-year-old Trail man who died after a downtown altercation said the family is struggling to achieve closure. Keara Starr Cunningham said they are hoping to give Cam a memorial befitting his jovial, larger than life personality.
Bombi Pass Wildfire Out of ControlThe B-C Wildfire Service continues to attack the 35 hectare wildfire along the Bombi Pass from the ground and air. The smoke spotted Saturday from the blaze about 12km southeast of Castelgar can be seen in that city, Trail, Salmo and several other surrounding communities.
Low Vaccination Rate Contributes to High COVID Count In Grand ForksNew COVID-19 infections in Grand Forks have jumped to 24 in less than two weeks. Interior Health Authority Medical Health Officer Dr. Karin Goodison said the majority of them are teens and young adults under 25 who have not been vaccinated.
COVID-19 Comes Back with a Vengeance in Grand ForksThe B-C Centre for Disease Control recorded 17 new cases in the Grand Forks area last week, the most of any health region across the province except Surrey. There were no new infections in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, or the Kettle Valley.