Evacuation Orders and Alerts Issued by RDCK

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has evacuated residents in the Edgewood area because of the raging wildfire at Michaud Creek.

The blaze grew to about 450 hectares Friday, threatening structures from Bowman Creek to Johnson Creek on the west shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

The evacuated residences are at 768 Lower Arrow Lake and the Cinnamon Lake Cabins.

Other Edgewood residents remain on Evacuation Alert. They live from Johnson Creek north to Highway 6.

Several other areas are on Evacuation Alert meaning residents may have to leave on short notice.

The 356 hectare Akokli Creek wildfire is getting close to people living in Boswell, Destiny Bay and Sanka. The affected properties are from 10753 Highway 3-A and run south to 13206 Highway 3-A.

Applegrove and Fauquier residents on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake are on Evacuation Alert because of the 230 hectare Octopus Creek wildfire.

The 611 hectare Cultus Creek Wildfire prompted the RDCK to put residents south of Next Creek to north of Midge Creek on Evacuation Alert.

They are located on the west shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake.