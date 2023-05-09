Evacuation Orders Downgraded for 20 Grand Forks Area Properties

Residents of 20 properties in the Grand Forks area can go home, for now.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts for six on Nursery Rd, one of Jmayoff Rd, 10 on Beatrice and Division in South Johnson Flats and three in Manley Meadows.

That leaves eight still under evacuation orders in Manley Meadows, and one on Edwards Rd in Gilpin.

Residents of 34 properties remain ready to leave quickly on 12th St. in Grand Forks.

It’s the same for16 properties in Fruitvale and one in Area-A.

There is also no change for the 591 properties from Carmi to Christina Lake on evacuation alert since last week.

The RDKB says those living on another 12 properties in Christina Lake also remain ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

In the RDCK, one property in Vallican is still evacuated and five remain on alert on Little Slocan River Rd.

All areas are bracing for the possibility of more flooding this weekend as hot weather is expected to speed up the mountain snowmelt.

The Boundary region remains on a high streamflow advisory.