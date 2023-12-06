2023 Christmas Classic
What: 11th Annual Christmas Classic Hockey games and dance!
5pm - Oldtimers Game
6:30pm - Classic Game
8:00pm - Winter Lounge
9:30pm - Classic Dance
When: December 23rd - 4pm to 1am
Where: Castlegar & District Community Complex
Objective: To foster collaboration with local leaders and bring the community together while raising funds for local passion projects, community groups and small infrastructure projects.
Dance Tickets: Only $10
This year, we're excited to be adding a Winter Wonderland Bar, where you can enjoy delicious cocktails and food between the game and dance.
Don't miss out on the fun:
• The big man in the red suit and his Mrs
• Halftime show
• 50/50
• Beer Gardens
• Safe Rides Home available
Dance tickets at participating Castlegar businesses or purchase them at the dance entrance.