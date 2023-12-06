2023 Christmas Classic

What: 11th Annual Christmas Classic Hockey games and dance!

5pm - Oldtimers Game

6:30pm - Classic Game

8:00pm - Winter Lounge

9:30pm - Classic Dance

When: December 23rd - 4pm to 1am

Where: Castlegar & District Community Complex

Objective: To foster collaboration with local leaders and bring the community together while raising funds for local passion projects, community groups and small infrastructure projects.

Dance Tickets: Only $10

This year, we're excited to be adding a Winter Wonderland Bar, where you can enjoy delicious cocktails and food between the game and dance.



• The big man in the red suit and his Mrs

• Halftime show

• 50/50

• Beer Gardens

Dance tickets at participating Castlegar businesses or purchase them at the dance entrance.