The calendars will be found at Otter Books, Ellison's Market, Nelson Museum, Archives & Gallery

Shop, Kootenay Co-op, Nelson Home Building and Kootenai Moon Furniture and Home Decor

starting on Wednesday, Nov 9th. A portion of the sales will go directly to support the work of the St.

Saviour’s Food Pantry. Thank you to all the artists and photographers: Lainey Benson, Ingrid Love, Madeleine Guenette,

Michael Dill, Steph Malette, and Cody Aaron McLachlan. Reach out to Stephanie Myers (stephaniemyersfundraising@gmail.com or 250.505.7410) if your

business would like to carry the calendars or if you would like to purchase some at wholesale prices

as gifts for staff, clients, or suppliers. If you would like to make a cash donation to St. Saviour’s Pro-Cathedral (please include ‘for Food

Pantry’ in the memo line of the cheque) or donations of food are welcome every Friday at 8:30

before doors open from 9 – 11 am (including holidays), 701 Ward Street, Nelson BC. Everyone is

Welcome.