2023 Nelson Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

When: March 10 at noon

Where: Lakeside Park, Nelson

Register for the Nelson Polar Plunge today and #Plunge4SOBC in loving memory of Cst. Mat Nolet.

In loving memory of Cst. Mat Nolet

Cst. Mat Nolet discovered the Nelson Police Department when he saw the Cold in the Koots team video from the 2021 Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. He was involved with Special Olympics before policing and had a passion for coaching golf and other volunteer initiatives with Special Olympics.

The Cold in the Koots team would like to get as many uniformed members of Police, Fire, Ambulance, Search and Rescue, and the Sheriffs into Kootenay Lake as we possibly can in memory of Mat and to raise awareness for an incredible cause that he was so passionate about.