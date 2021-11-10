NextGen Transit Inc. (formerly Trail Transit Services Inc.) announces the 8th annual Stuff the Bus.

Friday and Saturday Nov 26th and 27th at Ferraro Foods in Trail BC.

In addition to collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Food Bank, NextGen Transit will be selling raffle tickets with gift cards and the hottest new electronics of the year as prizes which will be drawn on Dec 21st 2020.

NextGen Transit will be the Game Day sponsor for the Trail Smoke Eaters Home game on November 26th, 2021 versus the West Kelowna Warriors and will be accepting monetary and non-perishable food donations.

Donations of good condition, new or washed winter coats would also be appreciated as they are in high demand.