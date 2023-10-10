Adopt a Senior for Christmas

This is an opportunity for you to give to your community. Seniors often have no family in the area or at all. This group gathers donations of gifts or money (to buy gifts) so that seniors in our Senior homes and in our community have something to open on Christmas morning. Last years program was able to donate over 400 gifts to our seniors. Donations are anonymous due to confidentiality, but the joy these gifts bring to them is priceless.

You can go to the Adopt a Senior Facebook page here to choose your own senior to adopt, or get info on how you can donate to the group.