Adopt A Senior Program

ADOPT A SENIOR WITH JEN

This facebook group pairs up volunteers with a senior in order to provide them with a small gift for the holidays.

Jen does this at the Seniors home she works at but would love to expand the program to include so many more facilities and seniors.

If you are an individual who would be willing to take on other senior homes to provide gifts to seniors in care please go to the FB page and join the group then reach out to Jen. Most seniors do not have families around, some have no family at all. The holidays are always the hardest and getting a little something from someone is always uplifting.

Go to Facebook called "Adopt A Senior with Jen". People who are interested in donating are asked to join the Facebook group.

It is all done anonymously due to privacy.