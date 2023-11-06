Alan Doyle - In Concert

Alan Doyle and his Beautiful Beautiful Band

What: Alan Doyle- lead singer from Great Big Sea is hitting the road on tour and is coming to Trail.

Where: Bailey Theatre

When: February 28th 2024

Alan Doyle and his Beautiful Band will hit the road in the new year for an extensive North American tour. The run starts on February 21 in Kelowna, BC, and will take him across Canada and the U.S. for 44 shows, wrapping up on May 18 in Homer, NY. Indie rock singer-songwriter Adam Baldwin will be Doyle’s special guest on all dates. Pre-sales begin this Wednesday, with the general on-sale set for this Friday at 10 AM local time.

Also on Friday, Doyle will release “Welcome Home,” the first single off his upcoming album, due out in 2024. More details on the album release will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Welcome Home” is a fiercely rollicking, Celtic-y, fiddle-and-accordion-goosed party track that Doyle wrote with country-roots artist Donovan Woods and Josh Kelley. "Welcome Home. The words we dream to say when loved ones have been gone," says Doyle. "I hope this speaks to everyone of dreaming to get all hands home, and to sing loud when they do."

Doyle is a multifaceted singer-songwriter, going on three decades strong as a musician – first as a member of the much-celebrated band Great Big Sea and now as an internationally acclaimed solo artist. His CV is extensive — he is a thrice-published author, a film and TV actor-producer with multiple major credits, and the co-producer of the recently released, 20-song Ron Hynes tribute album, Sonny Don't Go Away. Yet the wildly popular musician from Petty Harbour, Newfoundland, remains most electrifying before a live audience, abetted by his ace band. “I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Doyle says. “It’s such a privilege to stand among those players on stage.”