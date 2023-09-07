Amazing & Aging - Seniors Health & Wellness Fair

When: Wednesday October 4, 2023

Time: 12 - 4pm

Where: Trail Memorial Centre

Cost: Free

This event is an opportunity for seniors to socialize, engage, and learn about health and wellness all in one place. The event will showcase services and resources for seniors in an exhibitor-style format and give them the opportunity to participate in demonstrations, sample products and join in activities.

There will be a tea, two demo sessions fo chair yoga and a dance featuring live music by Peter Makartoff.

Exhibitors interested in participating are asked to contact www.trail.ca/seniorsFair by September 15th.