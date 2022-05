DATES:Ticket Sales Start: June 1st

June 24th: PRELIMINARY ROUND - $10

Purchase Tickets @ Frisky Whisky, Julio's Lounge, Jimmy's Pub, Kokanee Pub

1 ticket gets you into all Preliminary Round Venues

June 25th :FINALS - $18 Advance Ticket Sales

WHERE: Millennium Park, All Ages Show, Creston, BC

WHO: 12 & Under Free with 1 Adult Ticket Purchase

Registration and Tickets Sales @ www.staylivemusic.com