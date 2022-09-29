The Castlegar Violence Against Women in Relationship (VAWIR) committee is hosting a Be More Than a Bystander Presentation for the Community on Thursday, October 6 at 6pm at the Castlegar Recreation Complex. We are also sponsoring a presentation at Selkirk College in Castlegar the same day from 12-1:30 which is for Selkirk students and staff.

The presentation is focused on providing practical tools to empower people to “stand up instead of stand by.” The Be More Than a Bystander program addresses the complex and

challenging subject of sexual violence, harassment and bullying.

This is a free event and open to the community. Please share with colleagues and the community.

For more information about the Be More Than a Bystander program you can look at EVA BC.

For questions about the public event at the complex please contact Shauna at cvawir@gmail.com