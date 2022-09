Grab some buddies and come out to Wild North Brewing Company on Tuesday, September 20 to join the Castlegar, Nelson, and Selkirk Purcell WildSafeBC Coordinators for a fun evening of all things wildlife! The evening will start with a wildife presentation by a special guest, followed by a round of wildlife trivia! The winning team will win a $25 gift card to the brewery. See you there!

Where: Wild North Brewing Company, Creston BC