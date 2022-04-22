Beaver Valley May Days 2022
This was very close to being cancelled, but it looks like some great volunteers have saved it.
Get involved now to make this a huge success!
There will be something for everyone!
SUNFEST 2022June 3rd – 5th, 2022
Creston Blossom Festival 2022May 20th – 23rd, 2022
Hawks Nest Crowe Classic Grad ‘22 Golf FundraiserMay 28th, 2022
Sensory-Friendly Skate TimesSunday, May 15th, 9:15 AM to 10:15 PM | Wednesday, June 8th, 11 AM to 12 PM | Sunday, June 26th, 1 PM to 2 PM
CANADA ROCK FEST 2022AUGUST 4 – 6th, 2022
Run for RefugeesMay 7th, 2022
Hope beyond borders Animal RescueLook for details on our spring raffle coming soon.
Kootenay Concert Connection and BOUNCE Radio Proudly Present: Washboard Union ConcertNEW DATE! October 21st, 2022
Jonny Reid in ConcertMay 17th, 2022