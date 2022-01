On January 26, watch and share the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video (to be released on January 26 at 12:00 am NT) from all Bell Let’s Talk social media accounts. Bell will donate more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, view of this video across all social platforms and use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens.