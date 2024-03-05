Best of BC - A Local Culinary Experience
Selkirk college culinary Management and Hospitality Management Students put on this years Best of BC!
When: March 22 - 5:30 - 9pm
Where: Selkirk College Tenth Street Campus in Nelson
What: Sample an array of delicious food and drink showcasing the best ingredients BC has to offer.
Tickets:
BOBC General Admission: $75+ This includes access to all food booths and non-alcoholic options.
BOBC All Access: $100+ This includes access to all food and alcohol-tasting options.