Best of BC - A Local Culinary Experience

Selkirk college culinary Management and Hospitality Management Students put on this years Best of BC!

When: March 22 - 5:30 - 9pm

Where: Selkirk College Tenth Street Campus in Nelson

What: Sample an array of delicious food and drink showcasing the best ingredients BC has to offer.

Tickets:

BOBC General Admission: $75+ This includes access to all food booths and non-alcoholic options.

BOBC All Access: $100+ This includes access to all food and alcohol-tasting options.

 