Boogie Bash Rides Again!

Date: July 30th – August 2nd, 2021

Cost: $125 Weekend Pass included Camping

Location: Rock Creek Fairgrounds, Rock Creek, B.C.

The Society For Injured Riders presents it's annual Boogie Bash event at the Rock Creek Fairgrounds the weekend of July 30 - August 2. The event raises funds to support injured riders and their families in the event of a motorcycle accident. Your $125 Weekend Pass also includes camping with showers available.

Some of the events you can look forward to: A special appearance by comedian Herb Dixon on Friday night, different live bands each night, the Show 'n' Shine, a Tattoo Contest, Poker Run, and Bike Games. There will also will be Beer Gardens as well as Food and Product Vendors on site. You can also purchase Boogie Bash merchandise. Please NO Minors, ATVs, or dogs.

For more information (and to purchase weekend passes) go to www.boogiebash.com.