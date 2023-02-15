Boundary Soccer – Registrations Now Open

The Boundary Youth Soccer Association's mission is to provide an opportunity for children ages 4-16 to play recreational soccer in a safe, supportive, sporting environment at an affordable price. They accept players from the entire Boundary Region including, Big White, Rock Creek, Midway, Greenwood, Grand Forks and Christina Lake.

Registration is now open for the spring season at boundaryyouthsoccer.com

How to Register All registration is online.

U7-U14 House Program for all kids age 5-13 as of Dec 31 2022.

Early Bird: $75 (ends Feb 28th) (This is a 2023 Season Special rate

Late : $100 (Last day March 14th) (This is a 2023 Season Special rate)

Coaches: 100% discount on the first player registered.

Refund deadline, April 18th