#BuyBasin Festival

The #BuyBasin Festival is back! Up to 100 local businesses can apply for a free feature spot in the #BuyBasin Festival fall edition which includes one-on-one coaching to go live on social media. Apply for a spot in the #BuyBasin Festival now, and secure your place this October.

You’re invited to participate with a webinar series to increase your online presence and capitalize off the #BuyBasin Festival buzz.

The first step is to register for the Get Noticed webinar offered September 28 or 29. https://ourtrust.org/grants-and-programs-directory/buybasin-festival/

