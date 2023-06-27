Canada Day Festivities - Nelson, Grand Forks, Rossland, Trail, Salmo

Once again, the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Boundary Museum and Archives join efforts to host the Canada Day celebrations in Grand Forks. On July 1st, the day will begin with the traditional Elk Pancake Breakfast in the Save-On-Foods Parking Lot. Then, the parade will go through town at 10 AM, before festivities begin at the Boundary Museum grounds on Reservoir Road. There, people will be able to enjoy several performances by local artists, bouncy castles for kids, food vendors, as well as face painting artists.