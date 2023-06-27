Canada Day Festivities - Nelson, Grand Forks, Rossland, Trail, Salmo
NELSON - CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS AT ROTARY LAKESIDE PARK
The day will kick off with the Lion's Club pancake breakfast on Baker Street
The free family fun event takes place July 1st in Rotary Lakeside Park. The 12 hour day gets underway at 10:30am with opening ceremonies featuring the Nelson Police, RCMP, Firefighters and local dignitaries.
The day features entertainment following the opening ceremonies through until 10pm in the evening. There are numerous non profits and community organizations, and indigenous representation that provide free family and cultural based activities. Rotarians will feature the annual barbeque from 11am-3pm at the Rotary shelter. The day concludes with fireworks, that are handled safely by the Nelson Professional Firefighters.
GRAND FORKS - CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS
Celebration for the whole Family from 10am - 4:30pm at Boundary Museum and Archives
Once again, the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Boundary Museum and Archives join efforts to host the Canada Day celebrations in Grand Forks. On July 1st, the day will begin with the traditional Elk Pancake Breakfast in the Save-On-Foods Parking Lot. Then, the parade will go through town at 10 AM, before festivities begin at the Boundary Museum grounds on Reservoir Road. There, people will be able to enjoy several performances by local artists, bouncy castles for kids, food vendors, as well as face painting artists.
This is a free community event made possible by the City of Grand Forks and the contribution of many local volunteers. Contact the Boundary Museum at info@boundarymuseum.com or the Boundary Country Regional Chamber Commerce at info@boundarychamber.com for more information.
ROSSLAND - CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS
Celebrate Canada Day at the Rossland Museum with games, food, activities, beer garden, live music, and more.
Saturday, July 1st, from 11 am to 9 pm
The celebration starts at 11 am with music, kids’ fitness on the lawn, vendors and food trucks! Festivities will officially kick off at 1 pm with a Welcome to the tmxʷúlaʔxʷ (homeland) from Autonomous Sinixt Elder and Smum Iem Matriarch Marilyn James, followed by a performance of “O Canada” by the Gold Fever Follies and an address from Mayor Andy Morel.
TRAIL - CANADA DAY CELEBRATION AT GYRO PARK
Saturday, July 1, 2023 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Celebrate Canada Day at Gyro Park on Saturday, July 1 from 10 am to 2 pm.
Free games, face painting & balloon creations for kids, 10 am - 2 pm.
Kettle corn, Kiwanis BBQ & Gyro Park concession, 10 am - 2 pm. Food is cash only.
Opening ceremonies, singing of O Canada, cake, Noon - 12:30 pm.
Live music by Jason Thomas, 12:30 pm - 2 pm.
Fireworks at dusk, approximately 9:45 pm. The fireworks will be launched from the Gyro Park boat dock. Enjoy the spectacular display from the park or the downtown Esplanade.
SALMO - CANADA DAY CELEBRATION
Sat Jul 01 2023 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 217, 303 4th Street,Salmo,BC,Canada