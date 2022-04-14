CANADA ROCK FEST 2022

All valid tickets from 2020 will be honored.

Thursday August 4

11:00 – Our Lady Peace

9:00 – Big Wreck

7:00 – 54-40

5:00 – Toque

Friday August 5

11:00 – Steve Augeri, former JOURNEY lead singer

9:00 – Bachman/Cummings

7:00 – April Wine

5:00 – Snake Oil (Rock the 90’s)

Saturday August 6

11:00 – Theory of a Deadman

9:00 – Dirty Honey

7:00 – Starship

5:00 – Snake Oil (Ikons of Rock)

(The lineup on this page is subject to change at any time without prior notice. Covid-19 protocols on the day of the festival are what we will be following.)