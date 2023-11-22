Castlegar Winter Celebrations
A December to Remember - Winter Wonderland
When: Saturday December 9th
Where: Spirit Square (in front of City Hall, 460 Columbia Avenue
What:Noon to 4 p.m.
• Live entertainment
• Free hotdogs, cookies, nachos, and a s'more station hosted by Rotary
• Kids craft booths, a fishing pond for your chance to win a prize and face painting. Please bring a bag to store your crafts
• Petting zoo, with an opportunity to feed apples to goats
• Santa arrives just before 1:30 p.m.
• Pictures with Santa ($20 for a professional photo - fundraiser for Rotary)
• Community in Bloom craft booth
• Circle of Indigenous Nations Society on site
Evening
• City Hall Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.
• Outside movie (Polar Express) starting at 5 p.m. Please bring chairs and blankets. Castlegar Rotary Clubs will be serving popcorn and hot chocolate
GETTING THERE
A free shuttle bus hosted by MTI will pick up and drop off at the Castlegar & District Recreation Centre and Stanley Humphries Secondary School, beginning at 11:30 at the Recreation Centre. The bus will then head to Stanley Humphries and onto Spirit Square every 30 minutes. The last bus will depart downtown at 6:30 p.m. after the movie.
