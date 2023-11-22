Castlegar Winter Celebrations

A December to Remember - Winter Wonderland

When: Saturday December 9th

Where: Spirit Square (in front of City Hall, 460 Columbia Avenue

What:Noon to 4 p.m.

• Live entertainment

• Free hotdogs, cookies, nachos, and a s'more station hosted by Rotary

• Kids craft booths, a fishing pond for your chance to win a prize and face painting. Please bring a bag to store your crafts

• Petting zoo, with an opportunity to feed apples to goats

• Santa arrives just before 1:30 p.m.

• Pictures with Santa ($20 for a professional photo - fundraiser for Rotary)

• Community in Bloom craft booth

• Circle of Indigenous Nations Society on site

Evening

• City Hall Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m.

• Outside movie (Polar Express) starting at 5 p.m. Please bring chairs and blankets. Castlegar Rotary Clubs will be serving popcorn and hot chocolate



GETTING THERE

A free shuttle bus hosted by MTI will pick up and drop off at the Castlegar & District Recreation Centre and Stanley Humphries Secondary School, beginning at 11:30 at the Recreation Centre. The bus will then head to Stanley Humphries and onto Spirit Square every 30 minutes. The last bus will depart downtown at 6:30 p.m. after the movie.

Image by Santa Cortney from Pixabay