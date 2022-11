SLOCAN PARK XMAS CRAFT FAIR: 3036 Hwy 6. Sunday, Nov. 20, 10am-4pm. FRUITVALE CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Friday, Nov. 11, 12noon-7pm; Saturday, Nov. 12, 10am-4pm. Fruitvale Memorial Hall. Admission $2 (no refreshments this year). Talented Kootenay crafters, quality items. Fundraiser for Friends of Beaver Valley Library. Masks are encouraged. KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE: November 18th 10am-8pm and November 19th 10am-5pm at Castlegar Community Complex, Lots of crafts, a bake table and door prizes. Admission is $3.00 - 12 and under free 10TH ANNUAL KOOTENAY ARTISAN FAIR: Nov. 18-20, Nelson Prestige Lakeside. Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 10am-7pm; Sunday, 10am-5pm. $3/day, $5/weekend wrist band, 12 +under free. MONTROSE HALL CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR,: Dec. 10 & 11, 10am-4pm. Door Raffle. Grinch Photos. Photo Booth.