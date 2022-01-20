Coldest Night of the Year 2022

Nelson CARES Society is launching the 8th annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising campaign. The event will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 as a fully virtual event. It will look very similar to the event in 2021 to heed the recommended COVID 19 restrictions.

Participants previously walked in-person in Nelson in support of Nelson CARES Society but this year they are invited to walk and fundraise virtually.

A Virtual CNOY means registrants can walk and fundraise on their own or with their team and they’ll design their own 2 km or 5 km route to walk closer to home, at a time that works for them on February 26th (or anytime in February).