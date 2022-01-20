Coldest Night of the Year 2022
CNOY 2022 details
Nelson CARES Society is launching the 8th annual Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) fundraising campaign. The event will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 as a fully virtual event. It will look very similar to the event in 2021 to heed the recommended COVID 19 restrictions.
Participants previously walked in-person in Nelson in support of Nelson CARES Society but this year they are invited to walk and fundraise virtually.
A Virtual CNOY means registrants can walk and fundraise on their own or with their team and they’ll design their own 2 km or 5 km route to walk closer to home, at a time that works for them on February 26th (or anytime in February).
- The event will be a fully virtual event - walk in your household, co-worker, friend ‘bubble’ fundraising stays the same.
- No Registration Fee: With no registration fee, everyone is welcome to walk and support Nelson CARES Society. Sign up at www.cnoy.org/nelson.
- Thank You Toques: The toques are a smashing yellow cable knit. Build your CNOY toque collection with our thanks for raising a modest amount of $150 (adults) or $75 (youth under 17). Closer to event day, the local CNOY organizer will provide a safe way to pick them up.
- Cash + Cheques: Because we aren’t gathering together, there’ll be no cash or cheque collection on event day this year. Cheques must be mailed directly to CNOY Head Office for processing. Full details on the CNOY Nelson website.