Coldest Night of the Year 2024
The Coldest Night of the Year Castlegar
What: The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Join us on February 24, 2024 - team up, fundraise, walk, and take a moment to look closer... because it’s cold out there.
Where: Castlegar - meet at 809 Merry Creek Road Castlegar BC
When: February 24th
How: Looking for 20 teams to recruit friends to raise $1000 per team.
Schedule
-
4:00 pm: Meet Check-in + Welcome
-
5:00 pm: Move Send-off
-
6:00 pm: Munch Light meal served
-
7:00 pm: Mosey Goodbye + see you in 2025!