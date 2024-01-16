iHeartRadio
Coldest Night of the Year 2024

coldest Night of the year logo

The Coldest Night of the Year Castlegar

What:  The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and      homelessness. Join us on February 24, 2024 - team up, fundraise, walk, and take a moment to look closer... because it’s cold out there.

Where: Castlegar - meet at 809 Merry Creek Road Castlegar BC

When: February 24th

How: Looking for 20 teams to recruit friends to raise $1000 per team. 

Schedule

  • 4:00 pm: Meet Check-in + Welcome

  • 5:00 pm: Move Send-off

  • 6:00 pm: Munch Light meal served

  • 7:00 pm: Mosey Goodbye + see you in 2025!