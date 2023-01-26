Coldest Night of the Year Trail

iHeartRadio
This is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.  Join us on February 25, 2023 - team up, fundraise, walk and gather for good...because it's cold out there.

WHEN: February 25th

4pm Check in Opens

5pm Move Opening Remarks and send off

6pm Light Meal served

7pm Good bye and go home

WHERE: #123 - 1290 Esplanade Ave, Trail BC - Skills Center

WHY: To raise money for local charities

 

 

 