COPS FOR KIDS

Cops for Kids Ride fundraiser event launches September 10th with riders starting in Kelowna and wrapping up in Kelowna afer bike riding through the South Okanagan, Kootenays and North Okanagan.

Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation that is committed to assisting children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives. We tirelessly work to raise funds to continue our ongoing support to the children in the communities that we serve.

Support the riders as they come through your area, and donate to help the foundation raise money for the kids!