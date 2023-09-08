iHeartRadio
Choose your station
13°C

Static Links

Instagram

Cops for Kids

Cops for Kids Square

COPS FOR KIDS

Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation that is committed to assisting children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives. We tirelessly work to raise funds to continue our ongoing support to the children in the communities that we serve.

Cops For Kids has many events throughout the year. However, our signature event is the Cops for Kids Ride. This gruelling ten-day ride occurs each year over some very challenging terrain. We are driven by our commitment to the little people that we serve in the Southern Interior Region of British Columbia.

Cops for Kids is devoted to helping little hearts in our community. 

Here is the schedule for the ride, come out and cheer the riders on and DONATE!

 

Saturday September 9th 

Osoyoos

Midway

Greenwood

Grand Forks

Sunday September 10th

Grand Forks

Christina Lake

Castlegar

Monday September 11th

Castlegar

Nelson

Procter

Nelson

Tuesday September 12th

Nelson

Crawford Bay

Creston

Wednesday September 13th   

Creston

Yahk

Cranbrook
 

ROUTE MAP

 