Cops for Kids
Cops for Kids is a charitable foundation that is committed to assisting children that have suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in their young lives. We tirelessly work to raise funds to continue our ongoing support to the children in the communities that we serve.
Cops For Kids has many events throughout the year. However, our signature event is the Cops for Kids Ride. This gruelling ten-day ride occurs each year over some very challenging terrain. We are driven by our commitment to the little people that we serve in the Southern Interior Region of British Columbia.
Cops for Kids is devoted to helping little hearts in our community.
Here is the schedule for the ride, come out and cheer the riders on and DONATE!
Saturday September 9th
Osoyoos
Midway
Greenwood
Grand Forks
Sunday September 10th
Grand Forks
Christina Lake
Castlegar
Monday September 11th
Castlegar
Nelson
Procter
Nelson
Tuesday September 12th
Nelson
Crawford Bay
Creston
Wednesday September 13th
Creston
Yahk
Cranbrook