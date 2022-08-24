When: September 17th

Where: Capitol Theatre

Cost: All tickets $32.00

What:

They talk, you talk, then they sing about it!

“David and Ken: Comedy with Music!” Think: Whose Line is it Anyways meets Flight of the Conchords and Tenacious D!

David and Ken are award-winning improvisers, musicians, and actors. Be prepared to laugh as they improvise songs, characters, and scenes inspired by audience suggestions!

David and Ken are improv comedians and spontaneous singer-songwriters that

have toured across North America, Australia and The Caribbean. They’ve also performed at comedy festivals such as: Just For Laughs, BumberShoot, Adelaide/Australia Fringe, Edmonton’s Improvaganza, and the Chicago, Seattle, Miami, Vancouver and San Francisco Improv festivals.