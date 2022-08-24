David and Ken: Comedy with Music
When: September 17th
Where: Capitol Theatre
Cost: All tickets $32.00
What:
They talk, you talk, then they sing about it!
“David and Ken: Comedy with Music!” Think: Whose Line is it Anyways meets Flight of the Conchords and Tenacious D!
David and Ken are award-winning improvisers, musicians, and actors. Be prepared to laugh as they improvise songs, characters, and scenes inspired by audience suggestions!
David and Ken are improv comedians and spontaneous singer-songwriters that
have toured across North America, Australia and The Caribbean. They’ve also performed at comedy festivals such as: Just For Laughs, BumberShoot, Adelaide/Australia Fringe, Edmonton’s Improvaganza, and the Chicago, Seattle, Miami, Vancouver and San Francisco Improv festivals.