Derek Edwards - In Praise of the Ostrich - Comedy Show

When: Thursday, September 28th, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Bailey Theatre, Trail BC

Tickets $60 – Reserved Seating

‘In Praise of the Ostrich’ – Derek Edwards’ new 90-minute stand-up comedy show …a richly textured and enthralling ‘cut above,’ delivered with pace and authority by the consummate Canadian Comedian. Down to earth, lots of laughs, wagons ho.

Clearly the critics agree: “5 STARS – the funniest man on earth” – Winnipeg Free Press; “4 STARS – the crowd howled” – Victoria Times Colonist; “still the funniest man in Canada” – Toronto Sun; “Edwards reigns as the King of Canadian comedy” – Charlottetown Guardian; “Derek Edwards is hysterical” – Calgary Sun; “Edwards takes stand-up to next stage” – Georgia Straight; “the epitome of timing & storytelling” – Halifax Chronicle Herald; “the comedian’s comedian” – London Free Press.

Derek In Action http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4f7bxyZxDM

For more info & comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com