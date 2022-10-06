Dinner for the Cultured Soul

An elegant evening of chance and entertainment

When: Saturday, October 29

Doors open at 6:00pm

Dinner is served at 7:00pm

Enjoy a catered three-course meal plus an array of appetizers and a complimentary glass of bubbly. Vegetarian option available. No host bar follows. Live usic provided by the Rob Funk Duo.

Pay between $15 and $75* Find out the amount you pay at the event. To reserve a spot, call the Gallery with your credit card number by October 14.

The dress code is smart casual or as posh as you like.

* The majority of tickets $55 or above. This is a fundraiser for the new Gallery. Guests will be charged $75 per person for last-minute cancellations or no-shows.

Many thanks to Florio and staff at the Nineteenth and the Castlegar Golf Club. Sponosored in part by Area I.

Call 250-365-3337.