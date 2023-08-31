Elton John Tribute Show

When: Tuesday October 10th at 7:30pm

Where: The Bailey Theatre : 1501 Cedar Avenue, Trail

Tickets: $49.45

MS Entertainment proudly presents

Experience firsthand how Andrew Johns commands the stage with his spot on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime!

Take a trip down memory lane as Andrew Johns and his all-star band, The Jets, relive all the greatest hits in this dynamic tribute featuring some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians.

The band is made up of veteran touring musicians including 4 time Juno award winner Julie Masi (from the Parachute Club) and Dennis Marcenko (from Colin James) and the Uptown Hornz 3 piece horn section.

Come join the excitement, passion, and stunning musicianship as “The Yellow Brick Road Experience” showcases all Elton John’s greatest hits such as “ Yellow Brick Road”, “Burn Down the Mission”, “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Tiny Dancer”, "I’m Still Standing”, "Saturday Night's Alright” and many more. See you on The Yellow Brick Road!

Reserved Seating.

Licensed Event. Building doors open 60 minutes before show time with theatre doors open 30 minutes before show time.