Farmers Markets in the Kootenay/Boundary

Nelson Farmer's Market an ideal place to get your veggie and flower starts for a beautiful garden. From then until October, you'll find this bustling market at Cottonwood Falls Park every Saturday (9-2), with a waterfall, distinctive bridge and Japanese gardens. Then on the heritage Baker Street, Nelson's main thoroughfare, every Wednesday (10-2). Fill your basket with locally grown organic greens, handmade ceramics, fresh cut flowers and more.

Every Saturday (9-1) from June to September, Kaslo’s Farmers Market sets up shop on Front Street, by the Kaslo Hotel. Try some local produce, unique artisanal crafts, freshly made food, and one-of-a-kind specialities at this cozy market.

Castlegar’s Craft and Farmers Market highlights the talents and hard work of local food producers and artisans. Saturdays from 9-1 at the Station Museum, 400 - 13th Avenue in downtown Castlegar.

The Creston Valley Farmers Market 2023 Saturdays from 9:00 - 1:00 beside the Millennium Park on 16th Avenue South.

Fruitvale Farmers Market brings together vendors from across the region, offering high-quality produce, baking, artisan breads, gifts and hand-crafted goods. Markets are held bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. May 16 and run to October 17th. on Pole Yard Lane in downtown Fruitvale.

On Tuesday and Friday afternoons, the Grand Forks Farmers Market sets up in Gyro Park. Home to a wide range of farm and food vendors, artisans and craftspeople, the market is a popular fixture in the downtown area. The Grand Forks Farmers Market runs Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The market is located at Gyro Park in downtown Grand Forks, 7370 - 5th Street.

The Nakusp Farmers Market brightens up Saturdays morning with a colourful display of local produce and wares. It runs on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. next to Save-on-Foods at Broadway Street and 6th Avenue.

The Salmo Valley Farmers Market is held on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The 2023 season starts on June 15 and runs to September 21 at KP Park.

Trail IncEDIBLE Farmers Market runs most Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., starting May 20 until October 21 on the Esplanade Avenue in downtown Trail. Music in the Park Night Market at Gyro Park – July 20th and August 17th

Image by -Rita-👩‍🍳 und 📷 mit ❤ from Pixabay