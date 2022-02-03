Free Family Day weekend activities

Celebrate BC Family Day with some all-ages fun! With the support of the Province of British Columbia, Trail Parks & Recreation is offering free swims and skates over the Family Day weekend.

Advance registration is mandatory for all swim and skate times. More information, including COVID-19 protocols, and registration is available at trailrecreation.ca or 250-364-0858.

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Free Swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre

• 9 - 10:30 am

• 11 - 12:30 pm

• 1 - 2:30 pm

• 3 - 4:30 pm

Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre

• 1 - 2 pm

• 7 - 8:15 pm

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Free swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre

• 11- 12:30 pm

• 1 - 2:30 pm

• 3 - 4:30 pm

Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre

• 12:30 - 2 pm

• 5:45 - 7:15 pm

