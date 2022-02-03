iHeartRadio
Free Family Day weekend activities

Celebrate BC Family Day with some all-ages fun! With the support of the Province of British Columbia, Trail Parks & Recreation is offering free swims and skates over the Family Day weekend.
Advance registration is mandatory for all swim and skate times. More information, including COVID-19 protocols, and registration is available at trailrecreation.ca or 250-364-0858.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Free Swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre
•    9 - 10:30 am
•    11 - 12:30 pm
•    1 - 2:30 pm
•    3 - 4:30 pm
Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre
•    1 - 2 pm
•    7 - 8:15 pm
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Free swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre
•    11- 12:30 pm
•    1 - 2:30 pm
•    3 - 4:30 pm
Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre
•    12:30 - 2 pm
•    5:45 - 7:15 pm
 