Free Family Day weekend activities
Free Family Day weekend activities
Celebrate BC Family Day with some all-ages fun! With the support of the Province of British Columbia, Trail Parks & Recreation is offering free swims and skates over the Family Day weekend.
Advance registration is mandatory for all swim and skate times. More information, including COVID-19 protocols, and registration is available at trailrecreation.ca or 250-364-0858.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Free Swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre
• 9 - 10:30 am
• 11 - 12:30 pm
• 1 - 2:30 pm
• 3 - 4:30 pm
Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre
• 1 - 2 pm
• 7 - 8:15 pm
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Free swimming at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre
• 11- 12:30 pm
• 1 - 2:30 pm
• 3 - 4:30 pm
Free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre
• 12:30 - 2 pm
• 5:45 - 7:15 pm