Friends of BV Christmas Craft Fair
Friends of the Beaver Valley Public LIbrary Annual Christmas Craft Fair
When: November 11th - 12pm -7pm and November 12th 10am - 4pm
Where: Fruitvale Memorial Hall - 1968 Main Street - Fruitvale, BC
What: Christmas Crafts will include candles, christmas decorations, hand-sewn, embroidered, crocheted & knit items, jewelry, wood crafts & so much more!
Admission is $2 and this is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Beaver Valley Public Library.
Masks are appreciated.
