Friends of BV Christmas Craft Fair

Friends of the Beaver Valley Public LIbrary Annual Christmas Craft Fair

When: November 11th - 12pm -7pm and November 12th 10am - 4pm

Where: Fruitvale Memorial Hall - 1968 Main Street - Fruitvale, BC

What: Christmas Crafts will include candles, christmas decorations, hand-sewn, embroidered, crocheted & knit items, jewelry, wood crafts & so much more!

Admission is $2 and this is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Beaver Valley Public Library.

Masks are appreciated.

 

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay

 