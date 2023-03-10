6th Annual Give you a Daisy Campaign

Where: Kurtis' No Frills - Waneta Plaza

When: Now until March 23rd

What: Fundraiser for KBRH: By purchasing a paper Daisy for $5.00 or five for $20 all proceeds go to KBRH Oncology Dept.

We’ve all been affected by cancer in some way and this is our way of paying kind for kind. Kurtis' No Frills and the KBRH present the 6th annual “Give You A Daisy” campaign. Until March 23rd, join in by purchasing a paper Daisy for $5.00, or get five for $20. Then visit the No-Frills wishing well for your chance to win an amazing prize. All proceeds go to the KBRH Oncology Department.

No-Frills in the Waneta Plaza…reminding you that one act of kindness, multiplied by many, can change the world.