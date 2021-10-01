Golden Bear Children's Centre in Rossland
Golden Bear Childrens's Centre
Golden Bear Children's Centre in Rossland is a non profit centre that would like to put out a challenge to other non profit and local businesses.
What: Dress up Day
When: Every second Tuesday of the month
Cost: $2.00
Why: The money collected goes to help local charities and people in need in the community.
Who: Every one and any one.
Where: Any local business or non profit
How: Collect a toonie on dress up days, once a year donate to a charity of your choice!