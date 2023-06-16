HARMONY Community Festival on the Beach
When: July 15th, 2023
Time: Noon - 11pm
Where: Village of Slocan Beach
What: A non-profit community event with all day live music, dance, storytelling. Workshops, games, crafts, Artisan Vendors and Food Vendors.
The intention of this event is to create a space for connection, support local artists, small businesses and organizations of the Village of Slocan and Slocan Valley.
Also looking for volunteers.
For more information contact treehuggersocietybc@outlook.com