HARMONY Community Festival on the Beach

When: July 15th, 2023

Time: Noon - 11pm

Where: Village of Slocan Beach

What: A non-profit community event with all day live music, dance, storytelling. Workshops, games, crafts, Artisan Vendors and Food Vendors.

The intention of this event is to create a space for connection, support local artists, small businesses and organizations of the Village of Slocan and Slocan Valley.

Also looking for volunteers.

For more information contact treehuggersocietybc@outlook.com