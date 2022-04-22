iHeartRadio
Redstone Resort in Rossland hosts the Hawks Nest Crowe Classic Grad ‘22 Golf Fundraiser, Saturday, May 28th!  This 9-hole golf scramble is for Grad family, friends and everyone!

Registration including dinner is $62 with no cart, $72 with cart and a reduced fee for Redstone members! Or, just book for dinner! 

Funds support Grad Weekend activities! Enjoy games and an incredible silent auction!

Call to register at (250) 362-9141 or events@redstoneresort.com 