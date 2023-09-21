Hey Viola! Viola Desmond -The Soundtrack of a Life

What: Hey Viola! is a jazz cabaret style musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond.

When: Friday, October 13 at 7:30 pm

Where: The Bailey Theatre in Trail.

Tickets: $30 All tickets available online at trail-arts.com, by phone at 250-368-9669, and in person at the Bailey Box Office at 1501 Cedar Ave., Trail.



As the newest face on Canada’s ten-dollar bill, Viola Desmond’s life is an important Canadian story.The show uses a dynamic and inspirational live musical soundtrack from the 1930s to 1960s to explore the feminist and successful businesswoman's life through stories and song.



