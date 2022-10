Black Productions is thrilled to be mounting a production of I’ll Be Back Before Midnight, a horrifying, hilarious, and glorious play by Peter Colley at the Capitol Theatre Nelson on October 20 – 22, just in time for Halloween. Tickets are $25 (plus taxes and fees) and are available at the Capitol Theatre box office, by calling 250-352-6363 or going to www.capitoltheatre.ca.